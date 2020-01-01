Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie A. Buckley


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie A. Buckley Obituary
Marjorie Ann "Marge" Buckley, 88, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully at The Willows Presbyterian Senior Care in Oakmont, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was born in New Kensington on May 18, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Ollie and Ruth Bane Bailey. She was a member of Bethesda Evangelical Lutheran Church and also sang in the church's choir and helped with the church's newsletter. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Marge loved watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and reading. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Joshua. Survivors include her children, Richard Schall, Dawn (David) Lapinski, Tim (Debbie) Schall and Christopher (Sandy) Schall; grandchildren, Ann Lapinski, Joshua Schall, Matthew Lapinski, Samantha Schall and Thomas Schall; great-grandson, Brantley Mills; and sisters, Arlene Finnecy, Betty Bailey and Hazel Basta. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard E. Schall; and second husband, Ronald E. Buckley.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -