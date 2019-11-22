Home

Marjorie Green


1919 - 09
Marjorie Green Obituary
Marjorie Ferguson Green, 100, of Coudersport, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home. Marjorie was known to her family and friends as Marge or Margie. She was born Sept. 24, 1919, in Parnassus, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Jessie (Simpson) Ferguson. She married Daniel C. Green Sr. in 1944 and he preceded her in death in 1985. Marjorie is survived by two loving sons, Daniel C. Green Jr., of Pittsburgh, and Stephen A. Green, of Coudersport; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Alcorn, Louise Buist and Joyce Hill; and two brothers, Everett and Richard Ferguson. Marjorie graduated as valedictorian from Apollo High School. She also attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh, where she received a master's degree in English education. Marjorie was an English teacher at Richland High School, Pittsburgh for 12 years, retiring in 1982. During her lifetime of many activities, she volunteered for the Greater Pittsburgh Literary Council, she served on the Board of Coudersport Habitat for Humanity and was a deacon of First United Presbyterian Church of Coudersport, where she remained a member until her death.
According to Marjorie's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. THOMAS E. FICKINGER FUNERAL HOME OF COUDERSPORT is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Marjorie's name be made to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, 800 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or First United Presbyterian Church, 402 N. Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915. To share your fondest memories of Marjorie or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
