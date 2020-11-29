1/1
Marjorie J. Gray
1944 - 2020
Marjorie "Margie" Jane (Fetterman) Gray, 76, of Ford City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born March 14, 1944, in New Kensington Hospital. She was a daughter of the late James and Angeline (Waltenbaugh) Fetterman, and stepdaughter of the late Edward Bruner. Margie was the beloved wife of Harry Gray. They were married Aug. 7, 1965. Survivors include her husband, of Ford City; sons, Jeffrey Gray (Mandy), of Ford City, and Dr. David Gray (Angela), of Export; grandchildren, Jessica and Logan Gray, of Ford City, and Zielia and Mason Gray, of Export; a great-grandson, Ryan Brocious, of Springdale; sisters, Leona Klugh (Jerry), of Ford City, Janet Prunty (Robert), of Ford City, and Rebecca Elwood (Chad), of Kittanning; brother, James Fetterman (Theresa), of Ford City; three special girls, Synee, Neve and Skylar Olenchak, of Ford City; and her special friends, Rosie, Henry, Aden, Emanuel, Abe, Mary, Fannie, Emma, Andy, Henry Jr. and Joseph Miller, of Tyner, Ky. For more than 40 years, Margie had worked in her career as a radiation technologist, mammography technologist and radiation therapy technologist. She had been employed by Allegheny Valley Hospital and retired from ACMH in the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center in 2009. She was a member of Homewood Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, youth group, Vacation Bible School, and loved going to Bible study. Margie was also a member of the Red Hat Society and Silver Sneakers. She enjoyed swimming, gardening, canning, planting flowers, making jelly and cookies, spending time with her grandchildren, and watching western and sci-fi movies. She was always there to help anyone in need. In addition to her parents and stepfather, she was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Donald Fetterman, of Leechburg; and beloved sister, Linda Smith, of Ford City. Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines of required masks/face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions of 10 percent capacity. Funeral ceremonies will be held privately by her family, with Pastor James November officiating. Private interment will be made at Homewood Baptist Church Cemetery in Bethel Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Suite 203, Greensburg, PA 15601; or to the Snyder Institute for Vascular Health and Research Pavilion, One Nolte Drive, Kittanning, PA 16201; or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, PA Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Condolences to the Gray family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
