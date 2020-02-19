|
Marjorie J. Shearer, 89, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Westminster Place at Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. She was born in Arnold on May 11, 1930, was a daughter of the late Joseph D. and Ruth Carolyn Roper Short and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mrs. Shearer was a very active member of Logan's Ferry Presbyterian Church, New Kensington, where she served as a church elder, Sunday school teacher and sang in the church choir. She worked with her husband, Dr. Charles W. Shearer, at his dental practice and had also worked for ALCOA and Gulf Research. She enjoyed reading and baking, especially cookies. She is survived by her daughter, Sally A. (Douglas) Allan, of Lower Burrell; and grandchildren, Erin (Michael) Harbison and Elese and Jesse Allan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Shearer; son, Charles R. Shearer; and brother, John Short. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Logan's Ferry Presbyterian Church, 750 Church St., New Kensington, PA 15068. Private burial will be in Parnassus Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family suggests donations made in her name to Logan's Ferry Presbyterian Church. www.RusiewiczFH.com.