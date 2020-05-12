Marjorie Kozora
1934 - 2020
Marjorie (Grey) Kozora, 86, of Indianola, died Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Verona, and has since been a longtime member of the community. Mrs. Kozora was a simple woman and her family meant the world to her. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are her son, Charles J. (Stacie Abraham) Kozora, of Cranberry Township; daughters, Carol Croatti, of Massachusetts, and Christine and Robert; two grandchildren, Melissa and Matthew; and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Kozora was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles J. Kozora Sr., whom she will be laid to rest beside as well as two brothers, Richard and William Grey; and her daughter, Myrtle. Her family will have private services and burial in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Funeral arrangements are provided through the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC. Please sign her guestbook at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paula Laux
