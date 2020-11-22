Marjorie P. (Haigh) Wilkinson, 99, of West Deer, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John E. Wilkinson; loving mother of Dr. Richard J. (Judith) Wilkinson and Janice A. (Kenneth) Janowitz; cherished grandmother of Courtney (Richard) Lehwald, Richard Wilkinson, Neil (Sarah) Janowitz and Lauren Stein; and great-grandmother of Judson, Lily, Bennet, Alitza, Mildred, Naomi Jack, George and Julian. The family suggests memorial contributions to East Union Presbyterian Church, 292 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024, or Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 5001 Baum Blvd., Suite 635, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. There will be no public visitation. Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
.