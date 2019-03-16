The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
More Obituaries for Mark Devinney
Mark A. Devinney

Mark A. Devinney


Mark A. Devinney Obituary
Mark A. Devinney Obituary
Mark A. Devinney, 66, of Butler, formerly of New Kensington, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in LifeCare Hospital of Wilkinsburg. He was born Aug. 9, 1952, in Pittsburgh. Mark was a vice president of Freeport Terminals Inc. He also worked for Burrell Construction. He was a musician who played the bass guitar and was of the Roman Catholic faith. He was also the president of the Traffic Club of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerard M. Devinney Sr., and sister, Valerie A. Devinney. He is survived by his siblings, Timothy Devinney, Debra Boyd, Cathleen (Joseph) Pollock, Gerard "Jr" (Annette) Devinney Jr. and Shawn (Dawn) Devinney; eight nieces and nephews and two great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, in the funeral home, with Father Rodel Molina officiating. Burial will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
