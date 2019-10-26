|
Mark A. Kosakowski, 59, of Brackenridge, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Cheswick Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was born Jan. 22, 1960, in Natrona Heights, to the late Anthony J. Kosakowski and Elizabeth Kirkland. Mark lived all of his life in the local area. He was of the Catholic faith and a graduate of Highlands High School. Mark enjoyed watching wrestling, the Steelers, Pirates and Lernerville. Mark loved his family, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and especially his nephew, Gene Jr. Survivors include his siblings, William J. Kosakowski and Ruth Kosakowski, both of Brackenridge. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, as well as his cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Linda; and his three brothers, John, Eugene and Paul Kosakowski.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. The Rosary Society will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019