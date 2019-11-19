|
Mark E. Sinclair, 73, of Hershey and formerly of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Hershey Medical Center. Born May 19, 1946, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Samuel and Mildred (Eyler) Sinclair. He was a proud Navy Seabee who served during the Vietnam War and many years after. He is survived by his wife, Maria Teresa; son, Sam (Dawn); daughters, Guntima and Nataya; sisters, Marsha and Margo; and grandchildren, Kaileen and Declan.
Services with inurnment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private.
Visit www.hooverfuneralhome.com to see a full obituary and to share condolences.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019