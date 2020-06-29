Mark J. McManus, 62, of Vandergrift, died Friday, June 26, 2020. Born July 2, 1957, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late Howard and Eloise Rupert McManus. Mark was a 1976 graduate of Kiski Area and Westmoreland Votech. Mark had been a machinist for Composidie Inc. in Apollo for 30 years. He enjoyed playing the drums and was a member of Vandettes in the 1970s. Mark was a gifted fabricator and helped many people with projects over the years. He loved cars and everyone knew his black 442. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Cindy Del Cimmuto McManus, of Vandergrift; a daughter, Rachel McManus (Perry Pfeffer), of Freeport; his son, Daniel (Adrienne) McManus, of Forest Hills; two grandchildren, Laytham and Alannah McMannus; a sister, Vickie Evans; and a brother, Randy McManus, both of Vandergrift; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he iwas preceded in death by his brother, Daniel McManus. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to time of services at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with his pastor, Lee Rupert, officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2020.