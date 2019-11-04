Home

Mark S. Kozma


1960 - 09
Mark Stephen Kozma, 59, died Oct. 7, 2019, in his home in Houston, Texas. He was born Sept. 23 1960. He was a son of the late Stephen "Chippy" Kozma and Antonia "Ann" Kozma. Mark loved golfing and spending time with his friends. He also owned his own limousine business, MK Limousine. He is survived by his brothers, Anthony Sluka and Donald (Carlene) Sluka; sisters, Monette (Tom) Manns-Sowder and Karen (Keith) Bier; eight nephews and one niece; and 15 great-nieces and -nephews.
At the family's request, there will be a memorial ceremony at 6 p.m. Nov. 8, 2019, at Christ the King Church in Leechburg. The arrangements are by Darst Funeral Home, Houston, Texas.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019
