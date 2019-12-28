|
Mark W. Toohey, 60, of Hempfield Township, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Jan. 19, 1959, in Greensburg, a son of Vivian Walters Toohey, of Greensburg, and the late George W. Toohey. He was employed as a route sales support representative at Aramark Uniform Services in Pittsburgh. Mark enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time on Hatteras Island, in North Carolina. He was a member of the Cape Hatteras Anglers Club and the Outer Banks Preservation Association. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Ryan Craven; mother-in-law, Marlene Boyce, and father-in-law, Ed Boyce. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Shelly Boyce Toohey; brothers, Patrick Toohey (Susan), of North Augusta, S.C., and Eric Toohey (Diane), of Norway; his sister, Sally Trout (Larry), of Marysville, Ohio; nephews and nieces, Jarrod, Amy, Sarah, Laurie and Jacob Trout, Isaac and Elisa Toohey, David M. Grec and Nicole Cheplick; sisters-in-law, Tracie Bartlow (Joe), of Greensburg, and Tammi Grec (David J.), of Norvelt; also, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Honoring Mark's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cape Hatteras Anglers Club, PO Box 145, 47231 Light Plant Road, Buxton, NC 27920. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019