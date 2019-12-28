Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Toohey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark W. Toohey


1959 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark W. Toohey Obituary
Mark W. Toohey, 60, of Hempfield Township, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Jan. 19, 1959, in Greensburg, a son of Vivian Walters Toohey, of Greensburg, and the late George W. Toohey. He was employed as a route sales support representative at Aramark Uniform Services in Pittsburgh. Mark enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time on Hatteras Island, in North Carolina. He was a member of the Cape Hatteras Anglers Club and the Outer Banks Preservation Association. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Ryan Craven; mother-in-law, Marlene Boyce, and father-in-law, Ed Boyce. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Shelly Boyce Toohey; brothers, Patrick Toohey (Susan), of North Augusta, S.C., and Eric Toohey (Diane), of Norway; his sister, Sally Trout (Larry), of Marysville, Ohio; nephews and nieces, Jarrod, Amy, Sarah, Laurie and Jacob Trout, Isaac and Elisa Toohey, David M. Grec and Nicole Cheplick; sisters-in-law, Tracie Bartlow (Joe), of Greensburg, and Tammi Grec (David J.), of Norvelt; also, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Honoring Mark's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cape Hatteras Anglers Club, PO Box 145, 47231 Light Plant Road, Buxton, NC 27920. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -