|
|
Marlene F. (Marino) Young, 82, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Tarentum, a daughter of the late John P. and Lucy Leopardi Marino. Marlene was a 1955 graduate of Tarentum High School, where she was a cheerleader and for many years a member of the reunion committee. She worked for many years as a secretary for her late father at his Heights Plaza office and for the Heights Plaza Merchants Association. Marlene was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights, the Junior and Intermediate Women's Club of Allegheny Valley, where she was a past president, Brackenridge Heights Country Club and River Forest Country Club. She enjoyed golfing, singing, cooking/baking for the holidays, country music, dancing and especially spending time with her family and friends. Marlene is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob Young; children, Cheri (Garry Boudion) Young, Kim (Tom) Schafer, Rob (Jackie) Young, T.J. (Kathy) Young; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Oddis, Heather (Adam) Jonczak, Tommy Schafer, Macy Schafer, Maggie Mae Young and Reagan Young; and by her six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Marino; and by her loving sister, Gerri Decroo.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marlene may be made to the Chordoma Foundation, P.O. Box 2127, Durham, NC 27702. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019