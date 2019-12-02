|
Marlene M. Mercante, 88, of Harwick, died suddenly Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of the late Gerald Hank, who died in 1993, and Guido Mercante, who died in 2018. She was born June 7, 1931, in East Deer Township, daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred Tietze Bartosh, and and lived in this vicinity all of her life. She was a homemaker and member of the Lower Burrell Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting, reading her Bible and other books, and also enjoyed building jigsaw puzzles. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Dolny (James), of Harrison Township; son, T.J. Hank ( Debbie), of Rural Valley; four stepdaughters, Naomi Barlow (Robert), of Harwick, Nanette Woitas (Charles), of Springdale, Nancy Mercante, of Patterson, N.Y., and Nina Luera (Joseph), of Harwick; four grandchildren, Ronald Dolny (Elayne), of New Kensington, April Dolny, of Harrison Township, Tanner Hank, of Rural Valley, and Shannon Hank, of Rural Valley; three great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Hank, of Harrison Township; and a brother, Charles Bartosh, of Blairsville. The family thanks and appreciates Heritage Hospice for their outstanding care and support.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Lower Burrell Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 890 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington. Elder Gerald Lotti will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of the KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019