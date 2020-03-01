|
Marlin L. Shumaker, 99, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Freedom House, Blue Skies of Texas, San Antonio, Texas. He was born Aug. 15, 1920, in Brackenridge Pa., Allegheny County, a son of the late Clarence and Ida Mae Shumaker. He lived in New Kensington from 1948 until 2015, when he relocated to San Antonio, Texas. On April 17, 1945, he married his darling wife, Stella Margaret (Scheetz) Shumaker. He served in the Merchant Marine in World War II as an engineering officer. After his military service, he worked as the parts manager for Greenwald Ford in New Kensington. He finished his few remaining work years as a tow truck driver for Hawk Auto Body in New Kensington. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and immensely enjoyed camping and the outdoors. He spent many hours walking, and enjoyed golfing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Margaret Shumaker in 2009; son, Lyle Shumaker in 1957; mother, Ida Shumaker in 1979; father, Clarence in 1992; brother, Clarence Shumaker Jr. in 2007; and sister Valjean (Shumaker) Mochanski in 2013. Survivors include his sons, Maj. Keith (Susan) Shumaker, USAF Retired, of San Antonio Texas, and Roger (Michelle) Shumaker, of La Porte, Ind.; grandchildren, Lauren Shumaker, Tonya Jerue, Joseph (Yeimi) Sank and Matthew (Christina) Shumaker; and great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Samantha, Jasmine, Aaron, Tristan and Cordelia. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Visit dusterfh.com.