Marsha L. Kurpakus, 62, of New Kensington, passed away in her sleep Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, after dealing with health issues for the last 10 years. Marsha was the beloved wife of Greg Kurpakus; loving mother of Audra (Michael) Fredrick and Amanda (Cory) Smith, and grandmother of seven grandchildren.
Per Marsha's wishes, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020