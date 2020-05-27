Marshall S. McKallip Jr., 84, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, May 25, 2020. Born Dec. 10, 1935, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Marshall and Stella (Labecki) McKallip Sr. Marshall is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Patty (Radeshak) McKallip; loving children, Michele (Anthony) Donatelli, Marshall (Kim) McKallip III, Marsha (Bill) Dimmitt and Chris (Mary) McKallip; great-grandchildren Marshall V and Dylan; grandchildren Aaron, Marshall IV, Ashley and the late Patrick McKallip; sister Eileen (the late Walter) Mcallister; and many nieces and nephews. Marshall was a member of Tyrian Lodge No. 644 F&AM in New Kensington, Shriners, American Legion Post 868 of Lower Burrell, and a life member of Arnold Fire Department No. 1. He played Santa Claus for years for families in the Valley and was known as "Pappy Doodle" to many of the kids. Friends and family will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Due to the current social restrictions from covid-19 and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 27, 2020.