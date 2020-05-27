Marshall S. McKallip Jr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marshall S. McKallip Jr., 84, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, May 25, 2020. Born Dec. 10, 1935, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Marshall and Stella (Labecki) McKallip Sr. Marshall is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Patty (Radeshak) McKallip; loving children, Michele (Anthony) Donatelli, Marshall (Kim) McKallip III, Marsha (Bill) Dimmitt and Chris (Mary) McKallip; great-grandchildren Marshall V and Dylan; grandchildren Aaron, Marshall IV, Ashley and the late Patrick McKallip; sister Eileen (the late Walter) Mcallister; and many nieces and nephews. Marshall was a member of Tyrian Lodge No. 644 F&AM in New Kensington, Shriners, American Legion Post 868 of Lower Burrell, and a life member of Arnold Fire Department No. 1. He played Santa Claus for years for families in the Valley and was known as "Pappy Doodle" to many of the kids. Friends and family will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Due to the current social restrictions from covid-19 and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 26, 2020
Marshall was a great guy. Knew him for many years from Arnold#1 Fire Department. Prayers of strength and comfort to his family
ROGER C MILLIRON, Jr
Friend
May 26, 2020
Michele and family, deepest condolences on the loss of your father. May God rest him.
Maribeth Ellias and family
Maribeth Ellias
Classmate
May 26, 2020
What a great guy! Always a smile on his face and a warm and gentle soul. Rest in peace. May God Bless the family and friends.
Mike Phillips
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved