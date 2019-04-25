Home

Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Martha A. Rocchi


Martha A. Rocchi Obituary
Martha A. Rocchi, 101, of Arnold, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. She was born Oct. 15, 1917, in Sturgeon, Pa., daughter of the late James and Mary (Dams) Findlay. She was the wife of the late Herman R. Rocchi Sr., in 1986. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded by four brothers and two sisters. Mrs. Rocchi was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She is survived by a daughter, Carol J. (Julius) Ciuffoletti, of Arnold; four sons, Herman R. (Arlene) Rocchi Jr., of Butler, John R. (Linda) Rocchi, of Harwick, James R. (Stephanie) Rocchi, of Georgia, and Jerome T. (Lori) Rocchi, of Robinson Township; five grandchildren, Dr. John (Janet) Rocchi, David Rocchi, Kristin (Michael) Burkhart, Amy Ciuffoletti and Melinda (Lucas) Balmer; and six great-grandchildren, Nicholas Rocchi, Jacob Rocchi, Timothy, Benjamin and Gracie Burkhart and Brooks Balmer. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Thomas (Pam) Rocchi.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at noon in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
