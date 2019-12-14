|
|
Martha G. Scott, 90, of South Montrose, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She was born March 15, 1929, in Natrona. She graduated from Har-Brack High School and Shadyside Hospital Nursing School. Martha married Charles W. Scott Jr. on Feb. 2, 1951. They lived in Brackenridge, Middle River, Md., and Cedar Knolls, N.J. For the past 29 years, South Montrose, Pa., has been home for Martha. Martha was faith-follower of Jesus. She wanted nothing more than to be in touch with His heart, in step with His will and now in love with His presence. Martha was the daughter of the late William and Mayme Snowden, and has one sister, Ann Lee Schlegel (married to Herb), of Schuylkill Haven. She had three sons, Charles W. Scott III, predeceased, Dean S. Scott (Bonnie), and Timothy A. Scott (Kim). She had seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, soon to be eight! Martha was a favorite and will be missed!
Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Bridgewater Church, 10142 State Route 167, Montrose, Pa., followed at 11 a.m. by a service.
Please send contributions in lieu of flowers to Montrose Bible Conference, 218 Locust St., Montrose, PA 18801 (montrosebible.org), or WPEL, Box 248, Montrose, PA 18801 (WPEL.org).
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019