Martha "Jennie" Genevieve Stewart, 88, of Zelienople, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born Oct. 26, 1931, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Lyle and Lelia (Smeltzer) Tidd. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Stewart, and daughter, Debra Stewart. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald B. Stewart, who passed in 2010. She worked as a bookkeeper with Meadowgold Dairy. She enjoyed doing word searches, cake decorating, playing bingo and cards, and crocheting afghans for all her grandchildren. Martha especially loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons, Donald (Cheryl) Stewart, of Apollo, David (Leslie) Stewart, of Tamarac, Fla., and Jeffrey (Lori) Stewart, of Kingwood, W.Va., and her daughter, Sherry (Michael) Watt, of Wexford; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Gilbert Tidd, of Lower Burrell, Marybeth (John) Yeamens, of New Kensington, and the late Lyle and Bernard Tidd. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday only at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Puckety Presbyterian Church, 1009 Puckety Church Road, Lower Burrell, with Pastor Kenneth Foust, officiating. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.