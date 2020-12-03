Martha I. (Terpko) Matisko, 89, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in her home, under the care of her family. She was born in 1931, in Jeannette, and was a daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Wozny) Terpko. Martha graduated from Jeannette High School in 1948 and worked at Firestone and Bell Telephone. After marrying her husband, John, in 1955, they began their lives together in New Kensington, raising their three children. Through the years, she also worked part-time as a sales representative for several area department stores, as well as for Home Interiors and Gifts. Together, Martha and John enthusiastically remodeled their New Kensington home and planted beautiful gardens. Martha was a talented painter, quilt maker, wood carver and needle crafter; she tried her hand at many forms of arts and crafts and excelled at all. She will be remembered for her passion for learning, art gardening and all things creative. Most of all, Martha loved her Lord Jesus and participated in Bible studies as a student and teacher all of her life. She was an active member of Puckety United Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell and loved spending time with her church family. Once John retired, they joined the Westinghouse Retirees group and enjoyed bus trips to various vacation spots with friends, including New York, Cape Cod and Michigan. Together, Martha and John celebrated many milestones, including their Golden, 60th and 65th Wedding Anniversaries. Martha was thrilled when family and friends came together at their home to celebrate John's 90th birthday in May of 2019. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her brothers, Steve, Michael, George and John; and by her daughter-in-law, Julia (Kraft) Matisko. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, John Matisko; sister, Nellie (Terpko) Papinchak, of Jeannette; children, Michael, of Newburgh, Ind., Diana (James) Porcelli, of Pittsburgh, and David, of Valparaiso, Ind.; treasured and adored grandchildren, Michael (Kaitlyn) Porcelli, of Birmingham, Ala., Alexandria Matisko, of Columbus, Ohio, Alex Porcelli, of Nashville, Tenn., Louis Matisko and Samantha Matisko, of Valparaiso, Ind.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She leaves a legacy of love, compassion and beautiful art for her family to enjoy. Due to covid-19, the family will hold a private service Friday at the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. The family is planning a Zoom memorial meeting at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made, in loving memory of Martha, to Puckety United Presbyterian Church, or Meals on Wheels of Lower Burrell, 1009 Puckety Church Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, or to a charity of one's own choosing. Condolences are welcome at www.giglerfuneralhome.com
