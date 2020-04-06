|
Martha J. Cooper (Best), 77, died peacefully April 4, 2020, at her current home in Saxonburg. Martha was born May 1, 1942, in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County. She was a longtime resident of Leechburg. She was a daughter of the late Charles and Twila Best (Rosenberger). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Paul and Roger Best; and a granddaughter, Shannon Johns. Martha was a loving mother who enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening and holiday dinners with her family. Surviving are her two daughters, Barbara (Fryer) Johns and her husband John, of Valencia, and Brenda Cooper, of Apollo; two sons, Donald Cooper and his wife Shirley, of Lower Burrell, and Randy Cooper and his companion Tracy, of Arnold; her longtime companion, Carl Roberts; three sisters, Shirley Best (Shaner), Donna Best (Grafton) and her husband Eugene, and Patricia Best; two brothers, Ronald Best and Larry Best and his wife Linda; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements are private and entrusted to RJ Slater IV Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.