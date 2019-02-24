Martha J. (Antkoviak) Karpinski, 94, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Feb. 8, 1925, in West Natrona, to the late Michael and Mary Janiszewska Antkoviak. Martha was a 1942 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She worked for many years, first as a teacher's aide, and later as the secretary at Riverview School in Natrona Heights. Martha was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights, Rosary Society and former Polish Heritage Club of the church, P.A.S.R., Brackenridge American Legion Post 226 Ladies Auxiliary and the Pioneer Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was honored in 2016 by Pioneer Hose Company for 70 years of service to the fire company and her community. Martha enjoyed baking and was known for her pie and cake decorating, cooking, playing cards, bingo, bowling, crossword puzzles, crocheting and trips to the casino, and she was an avid Pirates fan. She is survived by her children, Karen Derda, of Natrona Heights, Amy (Russel) Allinson, of Longwood, Fla., and James Karpinski, of Natrona Heights; her grandchildren, Jeffrey (Leah) Derda, Bryan (Sarah) Allinson, Matthew (Jennifer) Allinson, Kenneth (Marjorie) Allinson, Kara (Chuck) Robertson and Kate (Frank) Fontneau; and by her 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester J. Karpinski, Dec. 16, 2003; son-in-law, Dr. Dennis Derda; brothers, John and Leo Anthony, Joseph Antkowiak and Michael Antkoviak; and by her sisters, Rose Dietz and Anne Zbryski.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. The Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary