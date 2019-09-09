|
|
Martha Jean (Wissinger) McCutcheon, 93, formerly of Oak Hill, Apollo, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Elmcroft Assisted Living, Saxonburg. Born July 6, 1926, in Indiana County, she was a daughter of the late William Francis Wissinger and Edith (Neely) Wissinger. Martha attended a one-room school in Elderton, and in her early years, worked in the kitchen at Stapleton's Restaurant in Indiana. She became a self-employed seamstress, working into her 80s. Martha was a member of Apollo Free Methodist Church, and the Apollo Area Senior Center. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading, word games, playing cards, going to bingo, and traveling, especially to Las Vegas for many years. Martha most loved spending time visiting her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William George "Jeff" McCutcheon, who passed away on Oct. 31, 1987; son-in-law, Ben Chan; stepdaughter, Debbie Shellhammer; stepson, William "Kent" McCutcheon; sister, Betty Laughery; brothers, Don Evans and Bill Wissinger; and longtime neighbor and friend, Don Grinder. Martha is survived by her daughters, Betty Jean Chan, of Erie, Linda Fox, of Carlisle, and Lisa A. (Ryan) Bernardi, of Butler; grandchildren, Cindy Rae Walters, of Jacksonville, Fla., Benson (Emily) Chan, of Willington, Conn., Rick Fox, of Carlisle, Lindsey Bernardi, of Durham, N.C., and Sean Bernardi, of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, Caleb Walters, of San Antonio, Texas, and Cati and Cameron Walters, of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepson, Don McCutcheon, of Elderton; stepgrandmother and stepgreat-grandmother of the members of the William "Kent" McCutcheon, Don McCutcheon, and Debbie Shellhammer families; brothers, Robert Wissinger, of Warren, Ohio, Dean (Jean) Wissinger, of Warren, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Forest States officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to Apollo Senior Center, 707 N. 5th St., Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 9, 2019