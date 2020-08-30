1/1
Martha M. Corson
Martha M. Corson, 95, of Oakmont, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry Corson and the late Paul Rotzler; loving mother of Henry Carter Corson Jr., of Oakmont, and Reid Rotzler (Anne), of New Kensington; loving grandmother of Reid Rotzler Jr. and Paul (Breannah) Rotzler, and six great-grandchildren; and sister of the late Paul Morrill. Martha was a talented artist from an early age. She graduated with a bachelor of fine art from the Carnegie Technical Institute. While there, she shared the prestigious Martin B. Leisser Award with fellow art student Andy Warhol and accepted an artist's residency at the Skowhegan School of Painting in Maine. She later worked for Ketchum McCloud and Grove designing fashion figures for Esquire magazine. After obtaining her teaching certificate, she taught in the Pittsburgh Public Schools, and for many years at the Fox Chapel Country Day School. Martha continued painting, making doll houses from scratch, creating art on the computer and using any medium that sparked her interest. A member of the Pittsburgh Society of Artists, past president of the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Society of Arts and Letters, past president of the Oakmont Garden Club and a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, she exhibited in shows at Penn State New Kensington, the Westmoreland Museum of Art and at various private galleries. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Oakmont Presbyterian Church. Everyone please meet at church.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
