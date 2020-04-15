Home

Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Martha N. Pujol


1953 - 2020
Martha N. Pujol, 66, of Plum Borough, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1953, in Havana, Cuba, to the late Alberto John and Martha Vidal Pujol. Martha was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, of New Kensington, where she was a life member of the Addolorata Society. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed coloring, painting, crocheting, dogs, listening to music and playing bingo. Martha loved her family, especially her mother, Martha V. Pujol, who passed away three and a half years ago. She is survived by her brothers, A. John (Michelle) Pujol, Richard H. (Laurie) Pujol and J. Raymond (Suzanne) Pujol; nieces and nephews, Bryan (Jody) Pujol, Ashley Pujol, Andrew (Chelsea) Pujol, Rebecca (Brandon) Knotts, Christopher Pujol and Cley Pujol. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Kathy. All services are private for immediate family only. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
