Martha Olearchick, 101, of Springdale, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was born Feb. 15, 1918, to her late parents, Peter and Catherine Synicky Marutiak. Mrs. Olearchick worked during World War II in a plant that built auxiliary tanks for B-25's for our great nation. She also was assistant Brownie leader of Girl Scout Troop No. 1310 for seven years as well as past vice-president of Ladies Guild at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, in California, Pa., and Holy Virgin Orthodox Church, in Arnold. Martha enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and spending time with her family. Surviving her are daughters, Kathyrn Pagani, of Springdale, and Michele (Kenneth) Kennedy, of Glenshaw; as well as nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael Olearchick; uncles, Joseph, Harry and Walter Synicky, who she was raised with and considered brothers.

Friends will be received from noon until time of blessing service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends of New Kensington.