|
|
Martha V. (Demcuk) Kubik, 88, of Oklahoma Borough, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in AHN- Forbes Regional Hospital. Born Dec. 25, 1930, in North Apollo, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Sophie E. (Chelko) Demcuk. "Mart" was a lifelong resident of the Oklahoma area. She enjoyed crocheting, flower gardening, and spending time chatting with friends and family. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and attended St. James Roman Catholic Church, in Apollo. In addition to her parents, Mart was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Kubik; brothers, Joseph Majercik, John Majercik, Leon Demcuk, and infant Peter Majercik; sisters, Mary Clements, Olga Myers, Rose Plowman, and Mary Ferra. Mart is survived by son, Carl R. "Rich" Kubik II, of Oklahoma Borough; sister, Helen Huska, of Midland, Pa.; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until parting prayers of transfer at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. James Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019