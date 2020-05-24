Martin A. Kasacjak
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Andrew Kasacjak, 88, of Gilpin Township, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit at Cabot. He was born Jan. 14, 1932, in Gilpin Township, a son of the late Nicholas Kasacjak and Katherine Pauline (Huska) Kasacjak. Martin was a veteran of the Navy, having served as a Boilerman Fireman aboard the U.S.S. Greenwich Bay during the Korean War. After the war, he went to work in the Hot Mill Department for Allegheny Ludlum Steel in West Leechburg for more than 32 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township, The VFW Post in Leechburg, and the American Legion Post in Lower Burrell. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and boating. Survivors include his sister, Mary Novak (John), of Ford City; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Joseph S., Steve, John J. "Casey," Andrew J., Frank M. and Anthony N. Kasacjak; and an infant sister, Ann Kasacjak. The CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051 assisted Martin's family with a private visitation and blessing service that was held, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Private interment took place at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Kasacjak family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved