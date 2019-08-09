|
|
Martin Jay Pearlman, 69, of West Leechburg, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Born Nov. 12, 1949, he was the son of the late Irwin I. and Rhea (Cohen) Pearlman. Martin Jay grew up and flourished in Squirrel Hill, eventually moving to West Leechburg as his children and family grew. He was the past president of the Apollo Lions, and a member of Temple David, Monroeville. Greater love for his family could not have been found, for his every effort was given to his beloved wife, children and grandchildren. Martin Jay was an avid ham-radio operator and a talented musician. He played guitar and enjoyed accompanying his daughter, Rachel, while she sang, by beautifully playing the piano. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Hogg and Diana Pearlman; and his loving son, Joshua Pearlman, in 2002. He leaves to treasure his memory, devoted wife, Dotty (McCullough); son, Zachary (Dolores) Pearlman, of West Leechburg; daughter, Rachel (Justin) Kostelansky, of Apollo; and grandchildren, Joshua, Jenna, Adrian and Izabelah. Martin Jay is also survived by beloved best friends, Steve and Lorie Blattner. Donations may be made in his memory to Temple David, 4415 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery, 717 Highland Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019