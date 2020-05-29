Martin L. "Barney" McLure, 78, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born June 5, 1941, in New Kensington, to the late Jean M. and Martin E. McLure. He lived most of his life in the Edgecliff and Braeburn sections of Lower Burrell, and was primarily a resident of Arcadia, Fla., for the last 20 years. Always a truck driver, Barney worked for many years as an independent steel hauler ("Very Independent" as he liked to say). He was a loving husband to his wife of 56 years and 1 day, Leanna M. McLure. Along with his wife, Leanna, he is survived by his sons, Martin L. (Elizabeth) McLure II, of Arcadia, Fla., Mark (Mandy) McLure, of Allegheny Township, and Mike (Laura) McLure, of Lower Burrell; his brother, Mark (Marie) McLure, of Lower Burrell; his sisters, Marcia (Rich) Rusek and Marla Nulph (Carl Mortimer), of Lower Burrell; and one granddaughter, Ashley N. McLure. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Mary Lou Arasin. A memorial service will be held in Lower Burrell at a later date. PONGER-KAYS-GRADY have been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 29, 2020.