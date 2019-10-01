|
Marty Skuta Sr., 81, of Ligonier, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. Marty was the owner/operator of Skuta Signs, which he founded in 1974. Marty was a graduate of Tarentum High School. He was preceded in death by his wife, Constance (Myslenski) Skuta; and a daughter, Mary Jo Teske.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed at 9 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019