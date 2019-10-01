Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Marty Skuta Sr. Obituary
Marty Skuta Sr., 81, of Ligonier, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. Marty was the owner/operator of Skuta Signs, which he founded in 1974. Marty was a graduate of Tarentum High School. He was preceded in death by his wife, Constance (Myslenski) Skuta; and a daughter, Mary Jo Teske.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed at 9 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Complete obituary will run in Wednesday's paper.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
