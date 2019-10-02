|
|
Marty "Big Daddy" Skuta Sr., 81, of Ligonier, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. He was born March 18, 1938, in Allegheny Valley Hospital and was a son of the late Martin R. and Helen (Steets) Skuta. Marty was the proud owner/operator of Skuta Signs, which he founded in 1974. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, of Youngstown; a former member of Immaculate Conception Church, of Irwin; and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 940, of Loyalhanna. Marty was a veteran of the Army and served in the Military Police. Marty served as vice president of Acre Real Estate for many years. He was a member of St. Joseph Polish Club, of Westmoreland City; the Penn Rod and Gun Club; the Greek Club, of Snydertown; the Frontier Club, of Latrobe; and the Ligonier Country Club (where he had a steak named after him, the "Marty Skuta Black and Blue"). Marty enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, going to the casinos, playing bingo and spending time with his close friends, Beverly and Ron Matson. Marty was a graduate of Tarentum High School. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Constance (Myslenski) Skuta; a daughter, Mary Jo Teske; and a nephew, Max Miller. Surviving are four beloved children, Christine, of North Huntingdon, Marty Skuta Jr., of Irwin, Michael Skuta, of Greensburg, and Richard Skuta and his wife, Donna, of Irwin; three grandsons, Ryan, Andrew and Brett Skuta; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Ava Skuta; two sisters, Mary Kay Miller, of Murrysville, and Pat Shaffer, of Murrysville; a very close and dear friend, Marcus Zamagias; and many cousins, friends and associates.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery; all are welcome to a reception at Manor American Legion.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the fund, P.O. Box 51, Lewes, DE 19958. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, 2019