Marvin E. "Dizzy" Dismuke, 84, of West Leechburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born June 28, 1935, in Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Marvin and Ella Paige (Fancher) Dismuke. Dizzy proudly served our country with the Army during the Korean War, and worked as a head roller for US Steel-Irvin Works for 33 years, retiring in 1988. He also owned/operated Dizzy's Place in Leechburg for more than 40 years. Dizzy's memberships include the United Steelworkers Union and the North Apollo VFD. He loved riding his 2000 Indian Chief, and was a member of the Original Family Motorcycle Club. Dizzy enjoyed tinkering in his garage and playing pool. He most loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Dizzy is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Tonya N. (Messersmith) Dismuke; children, Roy (Deborah) Dismuke, Shawnte (Irvin) Adams, Amanda (Thomas) Robinson, Stephen Sekscinski and Cynthia (Daniel) Senkow; grandchildren, Drew, Reid, Eric, Nicholas, Isabella, Lucas, Chase, Chloe and Caden; great-grandchildren, Zahara, Liam, Genevieve, Jolene and Isabella; sisters, Corinne (Frank) Hawkins and Shirley Graham; niece, Lori; and nephew, Keith. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, West Leechburg, at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.