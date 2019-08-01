|
Mary Ann DeStefano, 73, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully due to complications from surgery with her family nearby Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born May 29, 1946, in Naples, Italy, and was a daughter of the late Carolina and Gennaro DeStefano. She emigrated to the United States in 1955 and later graduated from Arnold High School in 1965. Mary was a co-owner and operator of DeStefano Florist with her sister, Rafaelina, from 1984 until selling in 2001. She later became known as "The Cookie Lady" for her famous lady locks and filled pizzelles. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Mary was the youngest-looking, eldest sibling. She adored her siblings, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews and LOVED spending time with them. In her younger years, she was an avid shopper and found enjoyment in dancing, especially the Carolina Shag. Mary is survived by her siblings, Rafaelina (Terry) Long, Joan DeStefano, Patricia (James) Basista, Gino (Susan) DeStefano and Rose (Mark) Thomas; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Thomas) Strellec, Ryan (Natasha) Long, David (Shaina) Basista, Ben (Christy) Basista, Justin (Kristin) DeStefano, Joshua DeStefano, Cari Lynn (James) DeStefano and Rachel (David) Bollinger; great-nieces and -nephews, Cameron Glushenko-Long, Ryan "RJ" Long, Giana Long, Rafaelina "Lina" Strellec, Ava Strellec, Olivia Strellec, Addison Basista, Abigail Basista, Max Basista, Elise Basista, Ruby Ann DeStefano, Reese Rae DeStefano, Carolina Bollinger and Cordelia Bollinger; aunt, Ida Cecchetti; and uncle, Joseph Gentile. In addition to her parents, her brother, Raymond DeStefano, preceded her in death in infancy. Mary's family would like to give a special thanks to her workers in the bakery who kept things going during her illness and her cousin, Francie, who was there for her and helped her cope with her illness.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, 857 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019