Mary A. Fontana, 88, of New Kensington, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. She was born March 17, 1931, in Vandergrift and was daughter of the late Enrico and Nicolina (Fontana) Fontana. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Nicoletta and Angela Fontana, and a brother, Richard Fontana. Mary was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. At one time, she was employed at Kmart in New Kensington. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leveo "Leo" Fontana, of New Kensington; two sons, John (Vita) Fontana, of Upper St. Clair, and Anthony Fontana, of Bethel Park; a daughter, Karen Joy, of New Kensington; five grandchildren, Ami (Mike) Greenwald, Joel Greenwald, Talia Fontana, Mira Fontana and Antonio Fontana; and four great-grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler, Leo and Lina. Also she is survived by two brothers, Joseph "Pepi" (Theresa) Fontana, of Vandergrift, and Carl (Dorothy) Fontana, of Avonmore; and a sister, Theresa Morabito, Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Everyone please meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a funeral Mass at Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Arnold.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019