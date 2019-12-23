Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fontana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Fontana


1931 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Fontana Obituary
Mary A. Fontana, 88, of New Kensington, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. She was born March 17, 1931, in Vandergrift and was daughter of the late Enrico and Nicolina (Fontana) Fontana. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Nicoletta and Angela Fontana, and a brother, Richard Fontana. Mary was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. At one time, she was employed at Kmart in New Kensington. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Leveo "Leo" Fontana, of New Kensington; two sons, John (Vita) Fontana, of Upper St. Clair, and Anthony Fontana, of Bethel Park; a daughter, Karen Joy, of New Kensington; five grandchildren, Ami (Mike) Greenwald, Joel Greenwald, Talia Fontana, Mira Fontana and Antonio Fontana; and four great-grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler, Leo and Lina. Also she is survived by two brothers, Joseph "Pepi" (Theresa) Fontana, of Vandergrift, and Carl (Dorothy) Fontana, of Avonmore; and a sister, Theresa Morabito, Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Everyone please meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a funeral Mass at Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Arnold.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -