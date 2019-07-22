Mary A. (Grajcar) Kwitkowski, 90, of Jefferson Township, formerly of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Friday, July 19, 2019, with her family by her side. She lived in Jefferson Township since 2011, but lived most of her married life in Russellton. She was born April 5, 1929, in Creighton to the late Michael and Anna (Martin) Grajcar. Mary grew up in Creighton and graduated from East Deer High School in 1944. She was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton. Mary worked for PPG in Creighton as a secretary for over 15 years. She enjoyed being a homemaker, reading and gardening, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughter, Janet M. (James) Gasowski, of Apollo; her son, Robert S. Kwitkowski, of Reading; and her grandchildren, Andrew Kwitkowski and Julia Kwitkowski. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley B. Kwitkowski on Nov. 25, 2017; her brother, Edward Grajcar; and her sister, June Moticska.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. A Catholic funeral Mass will follow in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.

