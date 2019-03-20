Mary Ann (Doland) Anderson, 82, of Kiski Township, formerly of South Bend Township, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Born Feb. 18, 1937, in Lackawanna, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Edward Doland and Sophie (Sitek) Doland. Mary Ann worked as a seamstress at Indiana Sportswear for several years and was a well-known caretaker with Community Learning and Living for more than 25 years. She was a member of the PNA No. 501 in Avonmore. Mary Ann enjoyed quilting and loved cooking for people. In her younger years, she liked horses and riding Harleys with her husband and friends. Mary Ann enjoyed going to the casino, to bingo at several local fire departments, and playing the lottery, especially scratch-off tickets. Mary Ann most loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Anderson Sr., who passed away in 2009; grandson, Specialist William R. Sturges Jr., who passed away in 2004; and her brothers, William, Jack, Clarence, Robert, Harold and Raymond. Mary Ann is survived by her children, Deborah Willard, of Washington Township, Linda (William Sr.) Sturges, of South Bend Township, Robert (Crissy) Anderson Jr., of Parkwood, and Denise Jean (Albert) Kenly, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, David Willard, Brian (Rosalyn) Blystone, Nicole (Christopher) Savinda, Robert (fiancee Lynne) Sturges, Josh (Tracy) Anderson and Dale (Amanda) Anderson; many great-grandchildren; brothers, Fred (Dolly) Doland, of Crystal River, Fla., and Charles (Ida) Doland, of Apollo; many nieces and nephews; Sandy McIlwain, who Mary Ann provided care for, for many years; best friend, Phyllis Sinnamond; and close friend, Karen Stewart.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Mary Ann's memory to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.