Mary Ann (Wichrowski) Jarosinski, 99, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Harmar Village Care Center, Harmar Township. She was born July 2, 1921, in East Vandergrift, a daughter of the late Paul and Josephine (Frankiewicz) Wichrowski. Mary Ann was a 1939 graduate of Vandergrift High School and worked as a drug store cosmetologist in Tarentum and Natrona Heights. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, St. Joseph Church in Natrona and was a past president of the church's Christian Mothers. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, sewing and making homemade candy. She is survived by her two grandchildren, Amy and J.J. (Tammy) Jarosinski; four great-grandchildren, Jace, Tia, Luke and Kody; her daughter-in-law, Judy Jarosinski; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Bruno "Jerry" Jarosinski; her son, Gerald T. Jarosinski; four brothers; and four sisters. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
