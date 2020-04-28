|
Mary Ann Shurina Pooley passed away peacefully March 22, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. She was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Natrona Heights. Mary Ann was the youngest child of Mary and Steve Shurina from Brackenridge. Mary Ann graduated from Har-Brac High School in 1958. She graduated from Duquesne University with a B.S. in nursing in 1962. Upon graduation, she taught nursing at Citizens General School of Nursing. She then graduated from West Virginia University with an M.S. in speech pathology in 1967. After graduating, she worked for the state of South Carolina. She then worked for the Veterans Administration in Philadelphia; Des Moines, Iowa; and Dallas, Texas, for 36 years, retiring in 2007. She married her husband Philip in Des Moines, Iowa, in November 1978. They moved to Hurst, Texas, in 1984. Mary Ann was a bona fide foodie and an excellent cook. She was involved in a wide variety of crafts and loved to sew. She was in charge of the Baby Looms Ministry, making baby hats at Good Shepherd Catholic Community for 12 years. She also sang in the choir for 10 years. Mary Ann is survived by Philip, her husband of 41 years. She is also survived by her brother, George Shurina and his wife Angela, of The Villages, Fla.; one niece and three nephews and their children; two aunts and one uncle; and numerous cousins. Mary Ann leaves a legacy of family, friends and former students. She will be forever missed. A memorial is planned for the fall but not scheduled at this time.