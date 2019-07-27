Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Mary Ann Wallace


1951 - 04
Mary Ann Wallace, 68, Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Montefiore Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born April 8, 1951, in Pittsburgh to the late Erma (Viss) Lipay. Mary Ann has lived the past 14 years in Lower Burrell and prior to that, Brackenridge. She was a homemaker and also worked for a time at Eat 'n Park, Natrona Heights. Mary Ann was a member of Trinity United Christian Church, Lower Burrell. Mary Ann helped at the Food Bank in the AK Valley and enjoyed vacations, concerts and shows in Pittsburgh. Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Wayne R. Wallace; and sons, Robert J. Wallace and John T. (Rebecca) Wallace, of Allison Park. Also surviving are grandchildren, Dane W., Ian W. and Isabella E. Wallace.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Cletus L. Hull III officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 27, 2019
