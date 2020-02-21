|
|
Mary Anne Peyronel, 82, of Wexford, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Arden Courts of North Hills, Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 10, 1937, in Star Junction, Pa., to the late Francis and Mildred Ansell McCudden, and had been a resident of Lower Burrell for 50 years until moving to Wexford in 2016. Mrs. Peyronel was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a registered nurse for 25 years for the VA Hospital, HJ Heinz Campus, Citizens Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital and St. Francis Hospital. She enjoyed spending time with and caring for her eight grandchildren, china painting, quilt making, yard sales, flea markets and cooking. She is survived by her three children, Melissa (Joseph) Truesdell, of Franklin Park, John Peyronel, of Oakmont, and Laurie (James) Brown, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren Caitlin, Lauren and Ashley Brown, Vincent Peyronel and Seth, Ian, Joshua and Benjamin Truesdell; and sister, Rosalie (Robert) Hughes, of Ocean View, Del. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Peyronel, Jan. 29, 2015; and brother, Francis McCudden. Friends are invited to attend Christian funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in her name to or St. Margaret Mary Church. www.RusiewiczFH.com.