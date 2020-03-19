|
|
Mary Arabia Bettor, 91, Naples, Fla., passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born Feb. 15, 1929, in New Kensington, to Frank and Angelene Arabia. She married Harry Bettor May 22, 1948, and had three daughters. Mary Marietta devoted her life to her family and friends. She was so loving and welcoming that everyone felt like family at Mary's home. "Hello, this is Mary, the coffees on", was a daily greeting you would hear. Her door was always open and herwas perfectly set with biscotti and more, just ready for family and friends to "come on in." No invitation was needed and you could expect to be offered more food than you could ever eat, smell the delicious sent of Syrian bread baking and join in on a hand of cards. Her home was always filled as she was loved by so many. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her. Mary was a wonderful mother to Kathy Heid-Oss (Gary), of Naples, Bonnie Gille (Bill), of New Kensington, and Leslie Flage (Kenny), of Naples; a loving Gram to Heather (Steven); good friend, Holly (Garr) Stephenson, Haley (Zach) Sonnier, Billy (Deanna) Gille, Ryan and Summer Flage; a very special Nona to Ellie and Kallan Goodfriend, Grayden and Gavin Stephenson, Stetson Sonnier, Connor and Allie Gille and Cameron and Maxx Marczak. Mary is also survived by sisters, Rose Discello and Gloria (Jim) Fish; and many nieces and nephews. She was especially close to her niece, Angie Shadle. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and brothers, Carl, Tony and Sam Arabia; and sisters, Kay Makara and Minnie Nepolello. Mary will always be remembered and forever in our hearts. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March, 21, 2020, in HODGES FUNERAL HOME at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave. N., Naples, FL 34108. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Avow Hospice.