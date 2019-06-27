Mary (Runco) Biesuz, 91, of the Clinton section of South Buffalo Township, formerly of Export, passed away at her residence Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George L. Biesuz and was the loving mother of Toneanne Biesuz. Mary was the sister of Jennie Lou (the late George) Monta and Rosanna "Peewee" (William) Shepherd and was predeceased by siblings Bessie Kingan, Caroline (the late Clifford Sr.) Jobe, Josephine (surviving spouse, John) Bohichik, Peter (surviving spouse, Naomi) Runco Jr. and Dominic (surviving spouse, Ellen) Runco. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary was a graduate of Greensburg-Salem High School, received a bachelor's degree from Seton Hill University in secondary education and attained a master's degree at the University of Pittsburgh in education and administration. She was a history/Spanish teacher at the former Bell Township High School and then became a guidance counselor at Gateway School District. Mary really enjoyed getting together with family and loved cooking and baking her pepperoni rolls, chocolate mousse and chocolate chip cookies.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial.

The family kindly suggests memorial contributions to Clinton Presbyterian Church, 109 Olinda Road, Freeport, PA 16229. www.jobefuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary