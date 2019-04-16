The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Mary C. Parker


Mary C. (Armour) Parker, 84, of Curtisville, West Deer Township, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison Township. She was born June 16, 1934, in Curtisville to the late Dorey and Mary (Brodka) Armour. Mary had lived in Curtisville most of her life. She worked as a custodial worker for the Hampton School District for more than 20 years. She enjoyed cooking, bowling, watching the birds outside her home and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Thomas J. Parker Sr.; her children, Judith Payne, Thomas J. (Amy) Parker Jr. and Elainie (Emerson) Atkinson, all of Curtisville; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and her aunt, Pauline Manning, of Harwick. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amanda Parker, and nine brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019. She will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019
