Mary C. (Guthrie) Ringle, 96, of Saltsburg, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born April 9, 1923, in Swissvale, the daughter of the late Leo and Margaret (Dunn) Guthrie. Mary's family moved to Regent Square for a time. In 1936, they moved to Perrysville, Bell Township, Mary attended Bell Township School from the 7th grade until graduating in 1942. She was co-editor of the Bell Echo school paper. Mary met her beloved husband and was married to Earl R. "Dick" Ringle for 63 years at the time of his passing in 2005. Mary enjoyed writing letters to family and friends. She loved reading, making candy, and baking cookies, cakes, pies, homemade buns and breads. Mary also enjoyed crocheting and sewing. She liked playing 500 with her lady friends and bowling with her couples group. Her highest score was 216. She and her husband went dancing two or three times a week with friends and also traveled to all but three states. Their last trip was to Alaska with Mary's brother and his wife. For six years, Mary was den mother to 17 Cub Scouts, two of which were her sons. She was involved with the PTA for years at Bell Avon and a few years at Kiski Area High School She belonged to the Bell Township Historical and Preservation Society, and the Rosary Society of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Avonmore, where she was a member for many years. Mary enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially at picnics, Christmas and Easter parties. In addition to her parents and her husband, Dick, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Renae S. Bozo, in 1992; and three brothers, William M. Guthrie and his wife, Clara, Leo D. Guthrie and his wife, Josephine, and Joseph E. Guthrie and his wife, Greta. Mary is survived by two sons, John R. Ringle (Linda), and Michael Ringle, both of Apollo; and two daughters, Rose M. Yanko (Steve), of Saltsburg, and Patricia A. Mitchell, of Glendale, Ariz.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Mary's blessing service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 6 to July 7, 2019