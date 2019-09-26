|
Mary "Jane" (Leonard) Crooks, 63, of Buffalo Township, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Born Feb. 10, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Edward Leonard II and Velma (Tackas) Leonard. Jane was a 1974 graduate of Fox Chapel High School and worked as an accountant for several companies, last working for Weleski Transfer, in Tarentum, leaving that position in February of 2019. Jane's passion was horses. She raised and showed Appaloosa Horses and enjoyed competitive trail riding, barrel racing and all gaming events. She also enjoyed reading books and biking. Jane and her beloved husband, Charles, did everything together, and shared the same values in life. They loved to cook and bake, especially around the holidays. Husband Charles said Jane was the best thing that ever happened to him. In his words, "I will forever and always love you, Jane. Your loving husband, Charlie." She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Charles J. "Charlie" Crooks; brother, Edward (Pam) Leonard III, of Alabama; sisters and brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved Cocker Spaniels, Willie and Bailey, whom Jane loved more than can ever be expressed.
At Jane's request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Jane's name to the Pleasant Valley Rescue Ranch, 2205 Pleasant Valley Road, Murrysville, PA 15668. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019