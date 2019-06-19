Mary Diane (Fields) Rusak, 71, of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born June 16, 1948, in Evergreen, Ala., to the late Roland and Mary Hardy Fields. Diane worked as a clerk at the former Princess Pastries in Natrona Heights. Diane enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and her dog, Cloie. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John A. Rusak; her children, John (Cindy) Rusak, of Marienville, Michelle (Jesse) Joyce, of Cheswick, and Michael (Rhonda) Rusak, of Winter Haven, Fla.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and by her sister, Cecilia Gibson, of Graceville, Fla. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Lutheran.

There will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church with her pastor, the Rev. Nikolai Breckenridge, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Diane may be made to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary