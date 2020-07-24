Mary E. Albanese, 96, formerly of New Kensington, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, in her Daughter's residence in West Deer. She was born Feb. 12, 1924, in Brady's Bend, daughter of the late Vincenzo and Antonia (Bologna) Celi. She was the wife of the late Nicola G. Albanese, who died in 2016. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Augie and Herman Celi, and two sisters, Petty Suchar and Ida Bell. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the Addolorata Society of the church. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and also enjoyed cooking and being with her friends. She is survived by her three daughters, Sandra (Domenick) Simonetti, of West Deer, Laura (Mark) Hadley, of Pittsburgh, and Yvonne (David) Namey, of New Kensington; five grandchildren, Michael (Carrie) Simonetti, Philip (Kristin) Simonetti, Nicole Moore, Brian Namey and Rachel (Philip)Vecchio; and five great-grandchildren, Matthew Simonetti, Thomas Simonetti, Lucia Simonetti, Elena Simonetti and AminaVeccio. All services and burial were private in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
