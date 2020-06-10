Mary Elizabeth Brink, 103, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Armstrong County. She was born April 23, 1917, in Ford City, to the late Frank and Mary Pella Blaniar, and was a New Kensington resident since 1935. She was a former member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Plum Borough, and also attended Church of God of Prophecy in Springfield, Mich. Survivors include her siblings, half-sister, Rose Paris, of Niles, Ohio, and half-brother, John Blaniar, of Ford City. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth "Al" Brink, in 1975; two brothers, Andrew Blaniar and Frank Blaniar Jr.; two sisters, Irene Vojtilla and Wilma Blaniar; stepsister, Anna Krotcha; stepbrother, Mike Krotcha; and stepmother, Tekla Blaniar. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, with Bishop Jack Anderson Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Back to Basics Adult Care Home, 215 Slaughterhouse Road, Dayton, PA 16222, where Mary received wonderful care.



