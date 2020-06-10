Mary E. Brink
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Brink, 103, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Armstrong County. She was born April 23, 1917, in Ford City, to the late Frank and Mary Pella Blaniar, and was a New Kensington resident since 1935. She was a former member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Plum Borough, and also attended Church of God of Prophecy in Springfield, Mich. Survivors include her siblings, half-sister, Rose Paris, of Niles, Ohio, and half-brother, John Blaniar, of Ford City. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth "Al" Brink, in 1975; two brothers, Andrew Blaniar and Frank Blaniar Jr.; two sisters, Irene Vojtilla and Wilma Blaniar; stepsister, Anna Krotcha; stepbrother, Mike Krotcha; and stepmother, Tekla Blaniar. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, with Bishop Jack Anderson Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Back to Basics Adult Care Home, 215 Slaughterhouse Road, Dayton, PA 16222, where Mary received wonderful care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved